21,927 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.86 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

