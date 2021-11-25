207 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 501.7% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 7,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,198,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,409.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,403.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

