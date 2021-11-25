$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $7.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

ARNC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,363. Arconic has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arconic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,330 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,085,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arconic by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

