19,337 Shares in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,220,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after buying an additional 75,809 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

ISWN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

