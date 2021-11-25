$183.35 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post $183.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.50 million to $185.40 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $293.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $935.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.70 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $730.58 million, with estimates ranging from $704.80 million to $757.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $13,982,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $8,633,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 428,045 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $8,390,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.