$169.05 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to announce sales of $169.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.10 million and the lowest is $159.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $119.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $600.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $610.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $722.55 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $789.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SP. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 78,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $719.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.