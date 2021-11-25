$167.73 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post sales of $167.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $170.90 million. Everi reported sales of $119.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $647.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $650.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $696.80 million, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $711.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,851. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 586.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,236,000. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,752,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after acquiring an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. Everi has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

