$156.25 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report sales of $156.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.10 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $184.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $815.89 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $96.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,665. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Inter Parfums by 19.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

