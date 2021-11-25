15,000 Shares in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of HyreCar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 462.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 137,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 136.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,494,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.67. HyreCar Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

In related news, President Brian Allan purchased 5,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

