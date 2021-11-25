13,552 Shares in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATAX stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $439.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.62. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 17.02.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

