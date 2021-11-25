1,253 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $930.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $901.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $892.90. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

