124,986 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 124,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,454,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,313,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,830,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,830,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,674,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VELO opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.