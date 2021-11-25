$109.34 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report sales of $109.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $122.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $438.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.49 million to $451.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $464.10 million, with estimates ranging from $422.48 million to $479.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.31. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

