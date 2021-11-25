$10.37 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post sales of $10.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $4.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $36.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.83 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

PHX opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.98. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $95,484.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 198,530 shares of company stock worth $531,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,793 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.