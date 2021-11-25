$10.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post sales of $10.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $42.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.99 million, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $61.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Avenir Corp grew its position in Cytosorbents by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,679 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 413,485 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 161,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 151,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

CTSO remained flat at $$5.02 on Friday. 203,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,330. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $218.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

