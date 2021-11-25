$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $51.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

