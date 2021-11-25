$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 735,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. 1,138,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,955. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

