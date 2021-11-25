$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $3.14 on Monday, reaching $740.45. 233,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $337.83 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $696.85 and a 200-day moving average of $614.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

