$1.30 EPS Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.09. 535,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,445. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $137.43 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

