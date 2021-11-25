$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

PANW stock traded up $16.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.72. 1,248,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $289.77 and a 52 week high of $559.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of -106.12 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.