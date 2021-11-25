$1.15 EPS Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.27. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.28) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.57. 86,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $166.10 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.