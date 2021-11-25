$1.15 EPS Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.27. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.28) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.57. 86,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $166.10 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

