$0.99 EPS Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.01. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after buying an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,631,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,961,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $72.66 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.