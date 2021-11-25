$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

