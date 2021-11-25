$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Truist upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

LOB stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $734,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,200 shares of company stock worth $14,664,218 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,555,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

