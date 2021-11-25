$0.57 EPS Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Conn’s reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $692.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

