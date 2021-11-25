$0.50 EPS Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Illumina posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $365.56. 1,112,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina has a 52 week low of $301.73 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,507 shares of company stock worth $6,001,240. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,445,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 975.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

