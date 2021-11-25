$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $183,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

