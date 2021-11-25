$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. Mattel posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Mattel stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

