$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. JD.com reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Shares of JD stock opened at $89.36 on Monday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after purchasing an additional 484,401 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,551,000 after acquiring an additional 186,470 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

