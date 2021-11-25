$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.57.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,857.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $41,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.77. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

