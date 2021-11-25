-$0.17 EPS Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.23). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFMD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.07. 2,607,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,802. The firm has a market cap of $694.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.58. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

