-$0.13 EPS Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

In related news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $26.17. 6,926,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,915,444. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. ChargePoint has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

