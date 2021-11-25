$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NESR opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $959.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.