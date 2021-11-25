$0.09 EPS Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,849 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 45,594 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,059. The company has a market capitalization of $290.57 million, a PE ratio of -142.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

