-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXMD shares. Cowen cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 707,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,766,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 162,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 30.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 508,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2,818.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 439,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 424,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,920. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $255.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.79.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

