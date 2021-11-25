-$0.06 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHT shares. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DHT by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 230.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 698,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DHT by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.50 million, a P/E ratio of -288.50 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. DHT has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

