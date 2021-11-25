-$0.02 EPS Expected for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($4.00) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $168.80. The company has a market cap of $101.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the period. 27.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

