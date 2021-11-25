$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:DHX opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

