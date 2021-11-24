Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $9.21. Zymergen shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 12,489 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Jay T. Flatley purchased 100,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Zymergen alerts:

ZY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $106,675,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $65,349,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.