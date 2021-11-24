Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Update

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 14th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 128,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 4,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

