Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.29.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $206.64 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $195.80 and a 1 year high of $486.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

