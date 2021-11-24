Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.01

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 10629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZGNX. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 17.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,001,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 295,735 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 248,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 516,935 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

