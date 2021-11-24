Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $23.15

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $22.07. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $931.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

