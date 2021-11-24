Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 999,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 1,188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,330.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. Zalando has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $120.64.
Zalando Company Profile
