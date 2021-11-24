Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 999,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 1,188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,330.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. Zalando has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $120.64.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

