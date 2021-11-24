Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Hold

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

