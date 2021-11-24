Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to Hold

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of WTT opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.