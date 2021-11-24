Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Hold

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.