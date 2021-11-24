Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Hold

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 179,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. Clene has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clene by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

