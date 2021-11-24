Zacks: Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 514,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,291. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,466 shares of company stock valued at $38,610,761 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 314,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 307,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $18,671,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

