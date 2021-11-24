Zacks: Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Earnings of $4.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report earnings per share of $4.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $20.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.23. 29,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,335. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $148.92 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

